"Rs 4,228 For Grocery Bag?": Indian Souvenir Bag Sold On US Site Sparks Buzz Online

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A cotton bag familiar in India is listed as a luxury item in the US. The bag, sold by Puebco, is priced at Rs 4,228 ($48) at Nordstrom. It features Hindi phrases mimicking local business logos from India.

An everyday cotton bag familiar to most Indian households is now being sold as a high-end "souvenir" on the US luxury retail platform Nordstrom - and it's priced at a whopping Rs 4,228 ($48).

Marketed by Japanese brand Puebco, the so-called "Indian Souvenir Bag" is described as a quirky, upcycled accessory designed for travellers and those who "love Indian culture." But for Indians, the bag is instantly recognisable - the same type of cloth bag once routinely handed out at sweet shops or snack counters, usually free with purchase.

The cotton tote features brightly printed Hindi phrases like "Ramesh Special Namkeen," "Anita Confectionary Works," and "Chetak Sweets" - mimicking logos seen on packaging from small businesses across India.

A screenshot of the Nordstrom listing recently went viral on X, prompting amusement and disbelief. "LOL - This is the take-home bag of a snack shop in my hometown in India. For sale for $48 at Nordstrom," wrote user Sheel Mohnot.

LOL - This is the take-home bag of a snack shop in my hometown in India.



for sale for $48 at Nordstrom pic.twitter.com/GNm9CJlfmZ — Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) May 21, 2025

Another user joked, "If my mother didn't get it for free after buying groceries, she would give the shopkeeper an earful and threaten never to return. That's the nostalgia I have."

The listing sparked conversations about how everyday Indian items are often repackaged as exotic or vintage in Western markets, with steep price tags. While some are amused, others see it as another example of cultural appropriation marketed as global fashion.

"Surprised it's only $48 and not $480," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "If my mother didn't get it for free after buying groceries monthly from the shop, she would give the shopkeeper an earful and threaten to never step into the shop. That's the nostalgia I have. My mother wouldn't let me enter my own house if I paid Rs 4,500/- for it. Never!"

"Arbitrage opportunity! Buy for $0.50 in India, sell for $48 at Nordstrom. Might be your most profitable venture yet," the third user wrote.