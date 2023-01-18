Rare Orange Bat And Endangered Indian Wolf Spotted In Chhattisgarh's Bastar

They were spotted at Kanger Ghati National Park

A rare species of Orange Bat was spotted at Kanger Ghati National Park in the forest area of Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Bastar district, news agency ANI reported. An endangered species of Indian Wolf was also seen in the area, and pictures of the rare animals have gone viral on the internet.

Notably, the Indian Wolf has been listed as a Schedule I species in the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972 due to its extremely low numbers. The wolf-spotting in the area is being seen as a good sign, as forest authorities are amping up their efforts to conserve wildlife. Meanwhile, the orange bat is also exceedingly rare and is considered critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Director of Kanger Ghati National Park, Ganveer Dharamsheel told ANI that the forest management has installed cameras in the interior regions of the forest, in order to keep track and record pictures and videos of unique species of wildlife.

See the pictures here:

"The forest departmental access has now increased in Kanger Ghati National Park and Indravati Tiger Reserve situated in Naxal-Prone areas of Bastar district,'' Mr Dharamsheel was quoted as saying to ANI.

Expressing happiness, he added, "It is very good to find Indian wolves in the forests here and a plan is being prepared for their conservation and promotion. Villagers are being informed of it. We are in touch with them to help us in the conservation of wildlife. Although a large area of the forest is Naxal affected and in such a situation the officers of the forest department do not go to those areas. But the department is still making every possible effort to save the wild animals."

Previously, Blind fish, Common hill myna, crocodile, long-moustache cave crickets, and rare species of Otter were also found in the Kanger Ghati National Park.

