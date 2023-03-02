Rapper Travis Scott, Who Punched Nightclub Worker, Wanted By US Police

Travis Scott allegedly got involved in a fight at a nightclub in Manhattan.

American rapper Travis Scott is being sought for questioning by New York City police after the singer allegedly assaulted a man at a nightclub, according to Variety magazine.

The assault occurred at Club Nebula in midtown Manhattan around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, when the rapper punched a 52-year-old man who was working as a sound engineer at the nightclub, the news portal reported.

"A 52-year-old male and the 31-year-old male got into a verbal dispute that escalated into a physical altercation," a representative said.

"The victim was punched in the face, and there was subsequent damage to an audio speaker and a video screen, causing about $12,000 in damages. The investigation is ongoing."

No arrests have been made so far.

According to a New York Postreport, the victim has been identified as Mark, who said he's unable to move his neck after the 30-year-old performer allegedly punched him inside club Nebula.

"Obviously, my neck is f****d up. My arm is tingling. I have pins and needles going down it," Mark said from Jersey City Medical Center.

The victim, who appeared dazed and couldn't turn his head to face the camera, said he was only trying to help Scott when the star turned on him.

"I was trying to tell him to lower the music so it sounded good for the performance, but he just stuck his middle finger in my face," Mark said.

"So I lowered the monitor a little bit so I could talk to him, and that's when he ran around the speaker and attacked me."

Then, he said that Scott's bodyguard threatened him with death rather than making an effort to calm the rapper.