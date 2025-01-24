Advertisement
Rangers Fans Cause Chaos In Manchester Before And During Europa League Clash Against United

The club released a statement in the aftermath, promising "strongest possible action" against those who might have sold their ticket to foreigners.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Rangers Fans Cause Chaos In Manchester Before And During Europa League Clash Against United
Heavy police presence in Manchester (L) while a Rangers fan is escorted out of home end (R).

Video of Rangers fans, dressed in black with face coverings, throwing bottles, fighting with Manchester United fans and causing passengers-by to flee, have gone viral on social media. According to Manchester Evening News, heavy police machinery was deployed in the area ahead of the Europa League clash between United and Rangers but fans of the Scottish club still managed to make a nuisance of themselves.

As per reports, a number of arrests have been made in connection with the disorder on Great Ancoats Street. "Police made a few arrests, I counted 6-7. The last one was being put in a TAU (Tactical Aid Unit) van," a witness was quoted as saying by the publication.

At the match, which saw United win 2-1, a number of Rangers fans were also removed from the Home end after they managed to find a seat there. Around 25 police officers were called to the home end to move a chanting group of Rangers fans away and escort them back towards the away stand.

United issue statement

Only 3,500 away tickets were offered for the match but a significantly large number of Rangers fans could be seen interspersed throughout the stadium, resulting in complaints to the United board and police.

The club released a statement in the aftermath, promising "strongest possible action" against those who might have sold their ticket to the foreigners. 

"In anticipation of the risks around tonight's game, we took the strictest possible measures to prevent sales to away fans in home areas," a United spokesperson paid.

"Whilst the unauthorised touting of tickets has become more difficult since our introduction of in-app digital ticketing, it cannot be completely eliminated. All examples of away fans in home areas will be investigated over the coming days, with the strongest possible sanctions taken against the registered holders."

Previous instance

Notably, this is not the first instance when Rangers fans have brought trouble to the city of Manchester. 17 years ago, more than 100,000 Scots descended to the city to watch their team play the Europa League final against Zenit St Petersburg at the Etihad Stadium. While only 13,000 had the tickets to the rest, the rest gathered at a fan zone in Piccadilly Gardens where the police clashed with them

Around 42 arrests were made with a judge later describing it as the worst night of violence and destruction suffered by the city of Manchester "since the Blitz".

