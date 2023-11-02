Rajeev Chandrasekhar Bumps Into Elon Musk, Here's What Tesla CEO Said

Mr Chandrasekar shared an interesting snippet

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, was attending the inaugural AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, UK when he bumped into Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Mr Chandrasekar shared an interesting snippet from his meeting with the world's richest man.

Mr Chandrasekar shared that Elon Musk told him that his son's middle name is Chandrasekar. He added that he named his son with Shivon Zilis after Prof Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar.

The minister wrote on X, "Look who i bumped into at #AISafetySummit at Bletchley Park, UK. @elonmusk shared that his son with @shivon has a middle name "Chandrasekhar" - named after 1983 Nobel physicist Prof S Chandrasekhar"

Look who i bumped into at #AISafetySummit at Bletchley Park, UK.@elonmusk shared that his son with @shivon has a middle name "Chandrasekhar" - named after 1983 Nobel physicist Prof S Chandrasekhar pic.twitter.com/S8v0rUcl8P — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) November 2, 2023



Professor Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar is remembered as a great astrophysicist who strongly influenced the later developments of our understanding of stellar objects, black holes, and white dwarfs and his remarkable work on Newton's Principia. He won a Nobel Prize for Physics in 1983 "for his theoretical studies of the physical processes of importance to the structure and evolution of the stars".

Mr Chandrasekhar is representing India at the two-day summit, being hosted by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Bletchley Park - the home of modern computing where celebrated British mathematician Alan Turing's team broke the Enigma code during the Second World War.

The summit brings together representatives from 27 countries as well as businesses, civil society and AI experts to discuss the global future of AI and its risks. Tech billionaire Musk and OpenAI's Sam Altman will participate in the first global summit of its kind to discuss the global future of AI and its risks.

The minister is joined by members of the UK's Frontier AI Taskforce, which was launched earlier this year to evaluate the risks of AI models at the very cusp of the latest and most powerful systems using artificial intelligence capabilities.