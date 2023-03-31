Rajasthan Resorts Among Top 40 Global Desert Destinations In New Book

Kaner Retreat calls itself India's first desert botanical resort.

Nestled in the arid landscape of Rajasthan, a desert resort is making waves for its innovative design and eco-friendly approach, going toe-to-toe with international luxury destinations. Kaner Retreat, which calls itself India's first desert botanical resort, has been featured in a new book that showcases the world's most incredible places to stay in desert regions.

The book, titled Desert Escapes, is published by Lannoo Publishers, a Belgian company that specializes in high-quality illustrated books on art, architecture, lifestyle and travel. The book features 40 stunning desert properties from around the world, ranging from luxury hotels to eco-lodges and glamping sites. The author, Karen Gardiner, is an award-winning travel writer who has contributed to publications such as National Geographic Traveler, Conde Nast Traveler and Lonely Planet.

Kaner Retreat opened last year.

Kaner Retreat is one of only two properties from India that made it to the book. Located near Jodhpur, It stands out for its unique concept of a resort built around the theme of desert botany. The name Kaner comes from the oleander flower, also known as the desert rose.

The other property featured in the book is Sujan The Serai, set on a 100-acre private estate of indigenous desert scrub in Jaisalmer, that draws inspiration from the designs of the royal caravan sites of Rajputana. The property has 21 tents - 14 suites, six luxury tented suites with their own private walled-in gardens and sunken, heated dip pools with Jacuzzi jets and an exclusive royal tented suite with its own spa, outdoor pool, dining and lounge tents, all walled into a private encampment.

Kaner Retreat is located near Jodhpur in Dera village.

Kaner Retreat was founded by Sapna Bhatia, a former international journalist who grew up in the Thar Desert. After living and working in Delhi and London for many years, she decided to return to her roots and create a place that would celebrate the beauty and diversity of the desert flora and fauna. She also wanted to promote sustainable tourism and support the local communities.

The resort opened in 2022 and has 10 villas spread over a 7-acre property. Each villa is named after a desert plant and decorated with local crafts and textiles. The resort also has a botanical garden and guests can enjoy activities such as nature walks, birdwatching, pottery workshops, yoga and meditation.