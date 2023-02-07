Purchase Mumbai Metro Tickets Using WhatsApp, Here's How

Commuters have to just send "Hi" on WhatsApp number 967000-8889.

Mumbai Metro users can now buy tickets that too without visiting or waiting in line at the ticket counters. Taking to Twitter, the metro officials revealed that commuters can travel hassle-free by simply booking their tickets through WhatsApp. Mumbai Metro released a video tutorial to make citizens aware of the new feature.

"The city that is always on the move now doesn't need to stop for anything. Not even tickets. Say "Hi" for convenience," the tweet read.

Commuters have to just send "Hi" on WhatsApp number 967000-8889. A link will then be sent immediately which can be used to purchase tickets.

Once the payment is done, the QR code will be sent, which will have to be validated at the Automated Fare Collection gate before entering the platform. Journey details such as the type - singe or return - origin and destination, fare, date and time of the issuance of the ticket will be made available in the QR code.

Meanwhile, the self-service WhatsApp eTicketing comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Mumbai Metro Rail lines 2A and 7 last month at a function held at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). These lines comprise a 35-kilometre-long elevated corridor stretching from Andheri to Dahisar in suburban Mumbai.

The 18.6 km-long Metro line 2A connects suburban Dahisar (East) with the 16.5 km-long D N Nagar (yellow line), while Metro line 7 joins Andheri (East) with Dahisar (East). Notably, the foundation stones of these lines were laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.