New Haunt In London: Spooky Happenings Reported At Popular Cafe Pret A Manger

The scary legends that have persisted for ages throughout London's rich history make it the ideal location for popular ghost tours and other strange stories. The Tower of London, where Anne Boleyn's ghost is said to roam; the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, where people have reported seeing the eerie "Man in Grey"; the haunted pub The Ten Bells in Spitalfields; Highgate Cemetery, with its terrifying legends; and The Langham Hotel, where ghostly encounters are common in Room 333, are some of the city's most well-known haunted sites.

Now, a new location has joined this list of haunted places: Pret A Manger at 121 Bethnal Green Road. Known for strange and unsettling occurrences, the cafe's spooky stories suggest that these events might be more than mere coincidence.

According to The Metro, Ginger Rivas, the cafe's 28-year-old assistant manager, has been unlucky enough to have been left fearful on more than one late shift-and she's now convinced her workplace is haunted.

She said, "My colleague and I were working in the basement, where the kitchen is, when I noticed the CCTV screens start flashing up. I went into the office to take a look, and my colleague rushed in and asked me, "Did you hear that?"

"We went back into the basement, and we could hear light footsteps upstairs-like a woman was tiptoeing-but there was no one on the footage."

She continued: "The very next day it happened again-two days in a row. CCTV was moving and blinking. I didn't want to go in the basement anymore. After that, I stopped working the closing shifts."

"I am never closing the shop again because I know what it's like to feel like someone or something is around you. Especially houses in London; a lot of them are old and could be haunted."