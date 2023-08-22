Pornhub Parent Company Rebrands Itself As Aylo For A 'Fresh Start'

The company's portfolio includes several porn brands.

MindGeek, the parent company of adult entertainment platform Pornhub and other such properties, has chosen to rebrand itself as 'Aylo' and abandon its previous name. The Montreal-based company said in an August 17 statement that the decision shows its "renewed commitment to innovation, diverse and inclusive adult content, and trust and safety", as per Variety. The rebranding effort comes months after MindGeek was acquired by Ethical Capital Partners for an undisclosed sum.

According to New York Post, MindGeek, which has faced scrutiny in recent years after the platforms it owns allegedly hosted content involving revenge porn, child sex abuse, and victims of sex trafficking, is rebranding as 'Aylo' effective immediately, the company said.

In 2020, Visa and Mastercard discontinued their payment services on Pornhub due to the presence of "unlawful content" on the platform.

"The new brand identity will be implemented across all company communications, marketing materials, and digital platforms," the company added.

Explaining the reason to choose Aylo, MindGeek representative said they deliberately selected this word because it lacks a specific meaning and cannot be found in the dictionary.

"Since March 2023, as the new owners of MindGeek, now Aylo, we have committed to meeting with employees and external stakeholders. We heard from our colleagues that they needed a fresh start." Sarah Bain, ECP's VP of Public Engagement, told Variety.

Mr Bain added that ECP has embarked on a mission "to correct misinformation and public perception about the company, who they are and how they present themselves to the world."

MindGeek is a privately held company, with its primary operational hub located in Canada. The company's main area of focus is adult entertainment.