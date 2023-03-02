Polish Basketball Player Jumps Over 3 Metres To Break Slam Dunk Guinness World Record

Piotr "Grabo" Grabowski executed an unachievable slam dunk.

In a spectacular showcase of skills and creativity, basketball player Piotr "Grabo" Grabowski of Poland flew into the air to pull off the highest between-the-legs slam dunk to set a new world record.

In a breathtaking, blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, Grabowski flew 3.2 metres (10 feet, 5 inches) in the air while transferring the ball from one hand to the other underneath his leg to secure a brand-new Guinness World Records title for himself.

According to the Guinness World Records, a regular NBA basketball hoop is 3.05 metres (10 feet) tall, thus the additional 15 cm is unquestionably significant.

The record book further stated that the highest between the legs slam dunk is a new GWR category, and the minimum for the record was set at 3.15 m (10 ft 4 in)-10 cm (3.9 in)-higher than a standard hoop. It proved to be no contest for Dunk Elite professional slam dunker Grabo, who nailed it on his first attempt at the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London, UK.

The hoop was then lifted to 3.2 metres at Grabo's request, and after a few practise shots, he successfully set the amazing record. Grabo is a two-time FIBA 3x3 World Champion.

"It's crazy because yesterday I wasn't sure that I would make it on 3.15 meters; I thought it would be very hard, but I did it on the first attempt. After that, I decided to try at 3.2 m, and I thought it would be impossible-but I made it!," After celebrating his achievement, Grabo said.

"Basketball is part of my DNA. Each time I jump up to dunk, I'm pushing against the force of gravity and pushing myself to the limit. When I break records, it feels like magic. I hope this inspires people around the world to unleash their own power of magic." Grabowski said.