Part-Time Worker Reveals "Scary" Reality Behind Blinkit's 10-Minute Delivery: "Accidents Are Common"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Quick commerce companies like Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto enable rapid grocery delivery. A Reddit post from a Blinkit worker reveals intense pressure and unsafe conditions for employees. Workers face constant stress from supervisors and a timer system that penalizes delays in order picking.

The rise of quick commerce companies like Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto has revolutionised the way people shop, making it an integral part of modern life. These platforms promise fast and convenient delivery of groceries and other essentials, often within minutes. However, behind the scenes, the workers who make this convenience possible face significant challenges. A recent Reddit post by a part-time Blinkit worker has exposed the harsh realities behind India's growing demand for 10-minute delivery.

"We all love the idea of getting groceries or snacks delivered in 10 minutes, but most people have no idea what goes on behind that 'ultrafast' service. The pressure on workers is next-level — and honestly, kind of scary," the post on Reddit read.

The worker, who balanced his job as a picker and packer with studies, shared his firsthand experience of intense pressure, frequent accidents, and unsafe working conditions. According to the post, workers are under constant stress, with supervisors exerting "crazy, non-stop pressure" and a timer system called PPI (per picking item) that adds to the strain.

The worker described the warehouses, known as dark stores, as small and cluttered with racks and items. Employees are expected to run, not just walk quickly, while picking orders, navigating through crowded spaces and sharp corners, and racing against time. The worker shared personal experiences of accidents, including a collision with another employee that resulted in a broken phone.

"I've had a few accidents. Once, I collided with another guy and broke my phone. These kinds of things happen almost daily because it's all rush and no safety. We had to follow a timer called PPI (Per Picking Item). If it takes even a few extra seconds to find an item (maybe it's misplaced or out of stock), the manager tells you to log out and go home. The pressure from higher-ups is crazy, and managers just pass it on to the workers," he added.

Full-time workers affiliated with Blinkit faced even harsher conditions, with the Reddit user highlighting the additional burden of manually unloading two to three large trucks daily and restocking the cold rooms.

The user further revealed that working conditions are unsafe, with workers navigating tight spaces all day, leading to frequent accidents. The environment takes a mental toll, with constant pressure and no respite. There is zero tolerance for delays, and even a small mistake can result in termination. The compensation is inadequate, considering the risks, stress, and treatment workers endure, making the job unsustainable.

"All this effort and stress… just so someone can get a Coke and Maggi in 10 minutes? Not saying convenience is bad. But this system isn't built on efficiency — it's built on pushing workers to their limits. If deliveries took 15 or 20 minutes instead, would that really be so bad? Feels like we're chasing speed without thinking about the people actually doing the work," he added.

The post sparked widespread concern among users, with many expressing shock at the harsh working conditions described. Some suggested they'd willingly wait longer for deliveries if it meant easing the pressure on workers. Others drew comparisons to labour conditions in other industries, questioning the necessity of 10-minute delivery and labelling it a marketing gimmick that prioritises convenience over worker welfare.

One user wrote, "I'd be happy to get the stuff in an hour, to put less pressure on workers - planning isn't that hard, and fostering a culture when anything can be had immediately is not doing us any good as humans. Thank you for raising awareness - unfortunately, little will change imo."

Another commented, "This 10-minute thing is just exploiting India's labour problem, and also taking advantage of the Indian society's collective impatience."

A third said, "Yes, it's dumb, and pressuring workers for some made-up metric I never asked for. What the f do I care if the Swiggy guy takes 10 or 25 minutes, or even more? I want them to drive safely and not feel stressed, and possibly get into an accident where they hurt themselves or someone else. If I need something in 10 minutes, it will be something like dahi, and I can just run down to the shop. Let these people have lives too, they shouldn't constantly have to stress."