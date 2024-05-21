Paper Napkin Contract Of Lionel Messi Sold At Auction For Rs 8 Crore

The pakin contract was signed in December 2000.

The paper napkin on which Barcelona promised to sign Lionel Messi when he was 13 has been sold in an auction for 762,400 pounds (Rs 8.08 crore). The napkin, signed in December 2000, carries a promise from then Barcelona director Carl Rexach, as per a BBC report. It was also signed by Josep Minguella, a transfer adviser to the Spanish club, and agent Horacio Gaggioli, who recommended the Argentine youngster. The starting price at the auction was 300,000 pounds (Rs 3.17 crore).

The 'standard Spanish waxy napkin', 16.5 x 16.5cm in dimensions, was laminated and framed, the outlet further said. It was signed in blue ink.

The auction was held online by London-based Bonhams on behalf of Gaggioli.

Messi became one of Barcelona's greatest players, winning over 30 trophies and leaving the Catalan club as their all-time leading scorer with 672 goals.

He also won a record eight Ballon d'Or awards for the world's best player and led Argentina to the World Cup crown in 2022. Messi now plays for US club Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

Messi joined Barcelona a month after the deal was signed. He made his debut at the age of 16.

The napkin was signed at a meeting in the presence of Messi's father Jorge who was concerned about lack of response from Barcelona following the teenager's trial.

"In Barcelona, on 14 December 2000 and in the presence of Messrs Minguella and Horacio, Carles Rexach, FC Barcelona's sporting director, hereby agrees, under his responsibility and regardless of any dissenting opinions, to sign the player Lionel Messi, provided that we keep to the amounts agreed upon," reads the translated text, as per the BBC report.

Ian Ehling, the head of fine books and manuscripts at Bonhams New York, said it's a famous napkin. "It changed the life of Messi, the future of FC Barcelona, and was instrumental in giving some of the most glorious moments of football to billions of fans around the globe."