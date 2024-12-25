"Overworked And Underpaid": Indian Doctor Shares Why He Returned From The UK

Many Indians have chosen to settle abroad, driven by the promise of better career opportunities and financial stability. The United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Singapore are among the most popular destinations, offering a haven for Indians seeking professional growth and financial success. However, many Indians often face issues and choose to return. Recently, an Indian doctor who passed the PLAB exam shed light on the realities of working in the UK's healthcare system. The doctor shared his journey, explaining the challenges he faced and the reasons behind his decision to leave the UK after gaining firsthand experience of the country's healthcare and economic landscape.

"As an Indian doctor who passed the PLAB and aspired to build a life in the UK, I had high hopes for better professional opportunities, financial stability, and a higher quality of life. However, after spending time in the UK and experiencing its healthcare system and broader economic environment, I came face to face with a harsh reality that many fail to acknowledge," he wrote in a post on Reddit.

After comparing life in the UK to life in India, considering factors such as purchasing power parity (PPP) and quality of life, he chose to return home.

See the post here:

The junior doctor highlighted the struggles of working in the NHS, including exhausting hours and salaries that barely cover living expenses.

"The UK is often romanticized as a land of opportunity for foreign doctors, but the truth is far more complicated: Overworked and Underpaid: Junior doctors in the NHS work exhausting hours for salaries that barely cover living expenses. Despite their critical role, they are often undervalued and left to manage heavy workloads with limited resources. Burnout and Frustration: Many doctors find themselves struggling with burnout due to the relentless pressure, lack of adequate support, and the constant strain of a system that's perpetually short-staffed," the doctor added.

In the UK, the doctor's monthly salary of 2,300 pounds seemed decent on paper, but the high cost of living, including rent, utilities, and groceries, made it difficult to make ends meet. Owing to these factors, the doctor decided to return to India, seeking a better balance of financial freedom, professional growth, and personal satisfaction.

In contrast, India offered a lower cost of living, with more affordable housing, accessible private healthcare, and lower daily expenses.

"Returning to India wasn't just about the money—it was about the quality of life. While India's healthcare system has its own challenges, I've found more opportunities for growth, financial freedom, and work-life balance. Meanwhile, the UK continues to struggle with economic stagnation, an overwhelmed healthcare system, and a rising cost of living. For Indian doctors like me, the dream of building a better life in the UK often clashes with this stark reality," the doctor wrote.

Despite the challenges within India's healthcare system, the doctor said that he could enjoy a higher quality of life in his home country.

"Returning to India has allowed me to achieve a balance I couldn't find in the UK. It's given me the chance to grow both professionally and personally while living a life that feels more rewarding. If you're weighing your options, take the time to consider not just the opportunities, but also the limitations, and where you'll truly thrive. For me, that place turned out to be home," he concluded the post.