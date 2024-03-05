''Our Servers Are Working'': Elon Musk's Jibe At Meta As Facebook And Instagram Crash

This is the biggest outage of 2024 so far

Meta Platforms-owned Facebook and Instagram were down for hundreds of thousands of users across the globe on Tuesday. Users were unable to load apps, deliver messages, and refresh their search feeds on Facebook and Instagram. Frustrated users turned to social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), to express their grievances and voice their discontent regarding the major disruption.

Elon Musk, the owner of X, also took a jibe at rival social media giant Meta and said, "If you're reading this post, it's because our servers are working."

See the tweet here:

If you're reading this post, it's because our servers are working — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2024

X also made a cheeky comment, saying "We know why you all are here right now."

we know why you're all here rn — X (@X) March 5, 2024

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, has recorded over 3,00,000 Facebook outages and over 47,000 outage reports for Instagram worldwide. According to Reuters, Meta's status dashboard showed the application programming interface for WhatsApp Business was also facing issues.

The outage has now become among the top trending topics on X with several users saying they had suddenly been logged out of the Meta-owned social media platforms. It's unclear how much time will the servers take to resume functions.

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta said that they are working to fix the problem. "We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X.