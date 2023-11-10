'Our Baadshah': Real Madrid Celebrates Bellingham's Success With Shah Rukh Song

Jude Bellingham scored two goals in the match, including a stoppage-time winner.

Indian films and music have, for an extended period, transcended the confines of South Asia and gained tremendous global popularity. Many international celebrities have previously showcased their dance moves to Indian songs, resulting in substantial social media attention.

Recently, the renowned Spanish professional football club Real Madrid incorporated Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue and song as the soundtrack in a video showcasing their star midfielder, Jude Bellingham. He had scored two crucial goals that led to his team's victory in the El Clasico against FC Barcelona on October 28th.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting intriguing comments from users. It has been watched nearly 3 million times on Instagram.

"I can't believe it's Srk's dialogue," commented a user.

"Might Indians Are Not On That Level Of Football But They Know Very Well How To Target Indian Audience," wrote another user.

Jude Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in July, scored a stunning long-range goal to level the match against Barcelona in the 68th minute of El Clasico. The 20-year-old England midfielder then scored the winning goal for Real Madrid on a volley from inside the six-yard box, giving his team a victory on Barcelona's home ground.

Bellingham has been in stellar form for Real Madrid this season, scoring 13 goals in 13 appearances in La Liga and the Champions League.