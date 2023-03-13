''Mom, I Just Won An Oscar': Ke Huy Quan Becomes Emotional As He Wins Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan was named best supporting actor at the Academy Awards for his role in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once.' Mr Quan took home the prestigious award for his critically acclaimed role as a doting husband in the absurdist sci-fi adventure film. With this win, he became just the second performer of Asian descent to win Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards.
As his name was announced, he rose and hugged his co-stars Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis. Up on the stage, he became emotional and struggled to speak through tears as he gave a shoutout to his mother.
He started his heartfelt and moving acceptance speech by saying, ''My mom is 84 years old and she is at home watching. Ma, I just won an Oscar," while kissing his golden statuette and holding it aloft.
"My journey started on a boat. I ended up in a refugee camp ... They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe this is happening to me. This is the American dream!"— Lights, Camera, Barstool (@LightsCameraPod) March 13, 2023
He further said, "My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp. And somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood's biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it's happening to me. This -- this is the American dream.''
Mr Quan also thanked his wife, Echo Quan, saying he owed everything to her for encouraging him to continue pursuing acting.
''I owe everything to the love of my life, my wife Echo, who month after month [and] year after year for 20 years told me that one day, one day my time will come. Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on my mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive. Thank you, thank you so much for welcoming me back,'' he added, while still sobbing.