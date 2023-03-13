''Mom, I Just Won An Oscar': Ke Huy Quan Becomes Emotional As He Wins Best Supporting Actor

Oscars 2023: Ke Huy Quan at the Oscars

Ke Huy Quan was named best supporting actor at the Academy Awards for his role in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once.' Mr Quan took home the prestigious award for his critically acclaimed role as a doting husband in the absurdist sci-fi adventure film. With this win, he became just the second performer of Asian descent to win Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards.

As his name was announced, he rose and hugged his co-stars Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis. Up on the stage, he became emotional and struggled to speak through tears as he gave a shoutout to his mother.

He started his heartfelt and moving acceptance speech by saying, ''My mom is 84 years old and she is at home watching. Ma, I just won an Oscar," while kissing his golden statuette and holding it aloft.

"My journey started on a boat. I ended up in a refugee camp ... They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe this is happening to me. This is the American dream!"



He further said, "My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp. And somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood's biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it's happening to me. This -- this is the American dream.''

Mr Quan also thanked his wife, Echo Quan, saying he owed everything to her for encouraging him to continue pursuing acting.

''I owe everything to the love of my life, my wife Echo, who month after month [and] year after year for 20 years told me that one day, one day my time will come. Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on my mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive. Thank you, thank you so much for welcoming me back,'' he added, while still sobbing.

Notably, Ke Huy Quan was a child star in two of the biggest movies of the 1980s but gave up on acting. He rose to fame before his teenage years, playing Harrison Ford's sidekick in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and appearing in 1985's The Goonies. However, he quit acting shortly after because he found there weren't many substantial film roles for Asian people. He only returned to acting after decades in 2021 with Everything Everywhere All at Once. Apart from Oscars, Mr Quan also won Golden Globes, Critics' Choice and SAG Awards. 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' was nominated in 11 categories and won in 7. Michelle Yeoh also won Best Actress and scripted history by becoming the first Asian actress to win the top acting honour at Academy Awards.