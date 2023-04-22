Old Video Shows Woman Using Smartphone While Driving Train. This Happens Next

The video has collected over 10.3 million views on Twitter

An old video has surfaced on the internet which shows a woman, who was using her mobile phone while driving a train and it smashes into another. The video was posted on the Twitter page CCTV Idiots.

The Twitter page posts videos that show careless acts by people that were caught on camera. The train incident took place in Russia in October 2019.

The video shows the woman using her mobile phone while driving a train. The woman without realising crashed into another train that was on track. The collision impact was huge, but the woman driver appeared unhurt. The clip shows a passenger inside the train thrust forward by the collision. The passenger was seen lying down after the crash.

The video's caption reads, "Driving a train while on a smartphone."

Watch the video here:

driving a train while on a smartphone pic.twitter.com/CZA23skxdv — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) April 20, 2023

The video has collected over 10.3 million views on Twitter with an array of reactions from social media users. A user commented, "If that phone were so smart it would have warned her. But seriously why are there not a bunch of loud sounds going off if you are approaching something too closely at high speed? Obviously, she should have been paying attention but today's technology could have helped."

Another user joked, "Driver will lawyer up. And claim no one told her she couldn't text and drive. Just wait..."

The third user wrote, "Why don't such trains have radar-based breaking feature."

"Trains aren't able to stop that quickly. Being busy with smartphones has nothing to do with it. If a train is stopped on track & can only be seen visually, being attentive won't help the train captain. It would collide anyways."