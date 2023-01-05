Old Video Of American Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi Goes Viral Again

Katelyn Ohashi left her fans on social media in disbelief.

Former American gymnastics star Katelyn Ohashi, who is known for practically breaking the internet in the year 2019 with her floor routine, is going viral once again.

An old video of Ohashi performing her routine, posted by her school, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), is again going viral on Twitter, increasing the overall views to 45 million. Ohashi's mind-boggling routine had helped her UCLA team to a first-place team score of 197.700 against California, Michigan State, and UC Davis.

In their praise, Twitter users gushed over the routine.Some people claimed it was the best floor exercise they had ever seen.

"She didn't look nervous at all. Usually they look pressured and worried. That was just confident and fun," commented a user.

"I love how Katelyn is all smiles until she turns for her tumbling run-then it's all business, personality, and power!! The audience, her teammates, and I'm sure her competitors were all cheering for her," wrote another user.

Born in Seattle, Washington, in 1997, the UCLA gymnast is no stranger to winning. As an eight-time All-American and a four-time member of USA Gymnastics' Junior National Team, the 2011 junior national champion was the winner of the 2013 American Cup, defeating Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles to clinch the title.