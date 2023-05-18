Now Take Wedding Vows 100,000 Feet Above The Earth. The Price Is...

The six-hour Spaceship Neptune flight is expected to be the most stunning one.

Destination weddings have now become very common. Tying the knot with the love of your life in the lap of nature surrounded by picturesque landscapes has become a trend now. It not only lets the couple get some Instagram-worthy shots from the big day but also becomes a great escape and enjoyment time for the families from the usual hustle-bustle. Now, a company is going a step further and is allowing couples to get married in space for Rs 1 crore per person.

The company, known as Space Perspective, has announced that it is giving couples an opportunity to get married by sending them into orbit in a carbon-neutral balloon equipped with enormous windows for the best possible view of the Earth. The six-hour Spaceship Neptune flight is expected to be the most stunning one as it will be able to lift guests 1,00,000 feet above the Earth and then back down again. It plans to launch in 2024 and has already sold 1,000 tickets.

The company's SpaceBalloon launches the spaceship Neptune into orbit, and it is propelled by renewable hydrogen without the use of rockets or the resulting carbon footprint.

As per the website, people can enjoy themselves thoroughly during the flight. They can "share cocktails, chat with your fellow passenger and select the perfect playlist for the climb." The company said on their website, "Naturally, our capsule has a fully-equipped restroom with an unbeatable view. From the Space Lounge, Explorers will have astonishing, 360-degree visibility through the largest windows ever flown to space. The high-speed Wi-Fi connection will allow you to bring your family and friends back on Earth along for the ride."

It said that its Neptune spaceship provides newlyweds with a memorable experience. Jane Poynter, the Co-Founder of Space Perspective, said that the waiting list to get married amongst the stars is already "light-years long". "We've already had people wanting to be the first marriage in space, so we'll see who is the first," she told The Cool Down. "Unlike all other spacecraft whereby the crewed compartment separates from one flight system mid-flight and transfers to another flight system, Spaceship Neptune's capsule remains secured to the SpaceBalloon the entire flight from liftoff to splashdown, creating a seamlessly safe and gentle flight," she further explained.

The capsule can accommodate eight passengers and one pilot in comfortable, reclining seats, but it can also be customised to adjust particular requests. Ms Poynter claims that the capsule could accommodate a dining room table or even a wedding altar.

"From the menu and cocktails onboard, to the soundtrack and lighting, your individual preferences may be incorporated into your flight. For Explorers who reserve a full capsule, the modular design of the space lounge can accommodate changes to seating configurations and incorporate additional hospitality features, like tables for a unique dining service," the website stated.