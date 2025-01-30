"Not Politics, But AI": Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu's Hilarious Response To Viral Rumours

Days after stepping down as CEO of Zoho Corporation, software giant Zoho's founder, Sridhar Vembu, explained his decision in a post on X. This comes amid reports of his potential entry into politics. Mr Vembu's new role at Zoho will be focused on research and development as "chief scientist."

Clearing the air, Mr Vembu wrote on X, "I heard there is a "news" item going around about me joining politics. I burst out laughing when I heard this!"

Mr Vembu further outlined his goals for this year, "I have been preparing hard to present our R&D strategy on AI to an audience of industry analysts in Austin next week. Yes I will be going there."

"I have an extremely challenging new role in deep tech R&D right now and there is just no way, NO WAY, I have any time for politics. On top of that, I have had ZERO discussions with anyone, about me joining politics. I hope that clears that up. Back to work!," Mr Vembu concluded his post.

On Tuesday, Mr Vembu stepped down as the CEO to serve as the company's chief scientist.

In a post on X, Sridhar Vembu who was touted as 39th richest person in India with a net worth of $5.85 billion last year and was awarded India's fourth highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, in 2021, said he will now oversee deep research and development initiatives.

"In view of the various challenges and opportunities facing us, including recent major developments in AI, it has been decided that it is best that I should focus full time on R&D initiatives, along with pursuing my personal rural development mission," he wrote.

Sridhar Vembu further stated that the company's Co-founder Shailesh Kumar Davey will serve as new group CEO.

"Our co-founder Tony Thomas will lead Zoho US. Rajesh Ganesan will lead our ManageEngine division and Mani Vembu will lead the Zoho.com division," said Vembu.