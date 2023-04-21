Nikki Haley Roasted For Wearing Off-White Dress To Daughter's Wedding

Nikki Haley posted a photo with her family on social media.

Republican presidential candidate in the US, Nikki Haley, is being slammed on social for wearing an off-white gown to her daughter's wedding ceremony. A debate started online after Ms Haley tweeted a photo of herself with her family. The photo included her husband Michael, son Nalin, daughter Rena and son-in-law Josh Jackson. While most users congratulated Ms Haley and her family, others were critical of the off-white dress by former South Carolina Governor and US ambassador to the UN when Donald Trump was President.

"We had the sweetest weekend celebrating Rena and Josh. Thankful for our sweet family and friends who joined us in supporting and celebrating them. Rena and Josh, we could not be more proud of both of you!" Ms Haley wrote on Twitter.

We had the sweetest weekend celebrating Rena and Josh. Thankful for our sweet family and friends who joined us in supporting and celebrating them. Rena and Josh, we could not be more proud of both of you! #AndThenThereWere5❤️#JourneyToJackson2023pic.twitter.com/49UJKiXUft — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 16, 2023

Some Twitter users immediately reacted with shock.

"Did the mother of the bride wear WHITE?" asked one Twitter user.

"Ummmm why the hell are you wearing an almost white dress that easily could have been a wedding dress??? That was very selfish of you to try to steal her spotlight but given how much you want all the attention on you, it doesn't surprise me..." said another.

"It's the brides day - don't make it about yourself," a third user commented.

Others, meanwhile, congratulated Ms Haley and her daughter.

"Best wishes to the beautiful couple! And best mother of the bride dress I've seen," one user commented on Ms Haley's Instagram post.

Nikki Haley launched her presidential candidacy in February this year. The 51-year-old is competing with other Republicans who have announced their candidature - like Mr Trump, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Ms Haley rose to fame in American politics as the governor of South Carolina. She was elected first in 2011 and then re-elected in 2014.

Nikki Haley was born to Sikh parents Ajit and Raj Randhawa as Nimrata Nikki Randhawa. Her parents owned Exotica International Inc, a small foreign goods store that turned into a multimillion-dollar clothing and gift venture. She converted to Christianity in her twenties and is married to a commissioned officer Michael Haley and has two children.