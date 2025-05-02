Nick Cannon, Father Of 12, Insures Testicles For $10 Million, Calls Them "Most Valuable Asset"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Nick Cannon insured his testicles for $10 million in 2024. He disclosed this decision during a recent podcast episode. Each testicle is insured for $5 million, benefiting his 12 children.

Nick Cannon, US television host and father of 12, recently revealed that he has insured his testicles for a whopping amount of $10 million (approximately Rs 84 crore). The 44-year-old opened up about his decision on a recent episode of the 'Tea Time with Raven and Miranda' podcast. He shared that he insured his testicles for the record amount in 2024. He said that it started as a joke, but added that he has a "legit" insurance policy for his "most valuable asset".

"It started off like, 'Yo, this would be a good joke,' but we really went through with it," Cannon explained, as per People.

The 'Masked Singer' host appeared in a commercial for Dr Squatch in 2024, where he first announced he insured his testicles for the record amount. "Dr. Squatch, who is like, they're known for like manscaping and all that stuff," Cannon said of the company. "They were like, 'Yo, a lot of celebrity women are insuring their legs in case something goes wrong.' "

He then went on to share that the higher up at Dr Squatch then asked him what his "most valuable asset" was, to which he responded, "My balls!" "I got the insurance policy in my office. It's legit," he quipped, noting that each ball is insured for $5 million. "If I happen to lose one, all the money goes to my kids," Cannon said.

Cannon has fathered 12 children. When asked if he's done having kids, the 44-year-old hesitated and said, "I love the baby stage." "Baby to toddler. So fun. Because 3 year olds, those are the three-nagers. They think they know everything."

He also said he views his oldest kids as peers. "Those my homies. We hang out, went to the movies this weekend and Raising Canes. I'm just the guy with the license."

However, Cannon shared that his kids have nicknamed him "Cringe Cannon."

Cannon also said he is open to letting his kids be involved in the entertainment industry. "As the father, I kinda know, I've been here, so I'm never gonna let an agent take advantage of you," he explained. "I'm never gonna allow you to be on set by yourself, like, because this is my world. There is some nepotism that's gonna take place that, like, this is the family business," he added.