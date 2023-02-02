Netflix Japan Faces Backlash For Using AI Art In Its Anime Due To 'Labour Shortage'

Netflix's justification did not go down well with social media users

Netflix is getting slammed for using AI-generated artwork in its anime 'The Dog & The Boy' and people on social media are not happy.

In a tweet, Netflix Japan claimed that the makers have used AI-generated art due to labour shortages in the anime industry.

The OTT giant in a tweet said, "As an experimental effort to help the anime industry, which has a labour shortage, we used image generation technology for the background images of all three-minute video cuts!"

Netflix's justification did not go down well with social media users. It sparked criticism from artists on the internet who criticised the streaming platform for trying to avoid paying human artists and justified by saying that there is a shortage of talent.

A user commented, "Netflix claiming a labour shortage when they came to the animation industry in Japan and offered EVEN LESS money and time than what studios had been getting to barely scrape by..."

Another user wrote, "Even if they looked good with AI, Hire humans. This tech has stolen from the creative community."

The third user asked, "I know a ton of animators looking for work if you guys are struggling to find them (are you looking very hard?)"

"You could help end the shortage by paying them more," the fourth advised.

According to a report by Fortune, studios argue that machine learning and A.I. programs can help them create complicated visual effects much faster than before.

The global market for Japanese anime reached $21 billion in 2021, according to the Association of Japanese Animation. The anime industry is also infamous for low pay and overwork. Illustrators could make as little as $200 a month, and even top animators might only get $3,800 in monthly pay, reported the New York Times in 2021. Freelancers at some studios reported working 400 hours a month, going for weeks without a single day off, the Fortune reported.