Mumbai's Vada Pav Makes Is Now The 13th Best Sandwich In The World

Mumbai's Vada Pav makes it way to the list of best sandwiches in the world.

If you are a native of Bombay or have spent even a brief amount of time there, you are probably already familiar with the renowned "vada pav" that the city is known for. You can enjoy this specialty during breakfast, lunch, high tea or at any time of the day. The famous street food has now received global recognition and is ranked 13th in the list of best sandwiches in the world.

The 50 "Best Sandwiches in the World" have been compiled by Taste Atlas, a travel guide for traditional cuisine that compiles real recipes, reviews from culinary critics and research papers about popular ingredients and meals.

Tombik from Turkey comes in first on the list and is followed by Butifarra from Peru and Sandwich De Lomo from Argentina.

While describing Vada Pav, the website says, "This iconic street food is said to have originated from a street vendor named Ashok Vaidya, who worked near the Dadar train station in the 1960s and 1970s. He thought of a way to satiate the hungry workers, and concluded that the ideal dish should be portable, affordable, and easy to prepare. Ashok made vada pav, and its popularity skyrocketed."

Traditionally, the snack is made of vada, or spicy mashed potatoes that are deep-fried in chickpea batter and pav also known as white bread rolls.

The list also features Avocado Toast from the US and Jibarito from Peru.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over three million views and five thousand likes.

"'Avocado toast' a gringo sandwich? I didn't know hate crimes were allowed in these platforms," said a user.

"I understand that after the last survey, Italy is in a category apart where Italian regions compete against each other," commented a user.

"Someone who doesn't like or eat sandwiches made this list. How does avocado toast make it onto a sandwich list unless you're just trying to be annoying," remarked another user.

A fourth person said, "195 countries in the world and the top 50 has 16 sandwiches allegedly from the US. This ain't the "world series" where the US plays against the US so the US can win."