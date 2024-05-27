MS Dhoni Flaunts New Haircut Post IPL, Internet Says 'Thala For A Reason'

MS Dhoni's new look soon went viral on the internet

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim recently posted about MS Dhoni's new haircut. Mr Hakim, renowned for working with top celebrities in the entertainment industry, expressed his pleasant surprise at finding MS Dhoni at his Bandra studio. He shared a photo featuring the former Indian cricketer sporting a voluminous quiff.

Aalim Hakim wrote, "The enigmatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni walked into our salon and what a wonderful surprise it was. Pure joy to have the legend at the salon. He played some awesome vintage music during the hair session and the day got even better. There are some moments in life which you cherish forever. Love you Mahi Sir for everything."

In the picture, MS Dhoni can be seen striking a pose with Mr Hakim wearing a caramel tee, jeans, and sunglasses.

See the post here:

The post soon attracted more than 80,000 likes on Instagram with an array of comments.

A user commented, "Thala for a reason."

Another user wrote, "All haircuts look good but that longhair."

"Handsome hunk MS Dhoni," the third user commented.

MS Dhoni trusts only his longtime friend, and celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, who has given this cricket maestro so many of his signature looks. Earlier, Dhoni opted for a perfect voluminous blowout to his long-highlighted locks.