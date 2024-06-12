''Mission Completed'': Indian-Origin Teen Meets Apple CEO Tim Cook, Shares Pic

Apple introduced major updates and releases at the event.

Apple held its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote on Monday, kicking off the five-day event with the announcement of its iOS 18, Apple Intelligence, AI-enabled features and software enhancements for its devices, including the iPhone. Several people who attended the conference shared pictures and videos on social media, giving a glimpse into the tech giant's most important event of the year. Shaurya Gupta, a 13-year-old Indian-origin boy, also attended the annual event and was lucky enough to meet none other than Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The teen shared the picture on his X account with a simple caption that read, ''Mission Completed.''

See the picture here:

Since being shared, the picture has gone viral with 2, 40,000 views and more than 7,000 likes.

One user reacted to the picture and said, ''Tim Cook seems to be a genuinely nice guy.'' Another commented, ''Nice picture, he will never forget today, Thank you, Mr. Cook. Nice.''

A third said, ''Entrepreneur in the making. Mark my words.''

The teen also shared more photos from the event, featuring American YouTuber Marques Brownlee, Swift programming author Paul Hudson, and Apple VP Susan Prescott.

BEST day of my life #WWDC24



Met @MKBHD , @twostraws , Susan Prescott and @tim_cook



Apple Park is beautifully built, thanks @Apple for organizing this amazing event! pic.twitter.com/d4pU0uZjCP — Shaurya Gupta (@shaurya50211) June 10, 2024

The announcements at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2024) were aimed at showing investors that Apple was making progress in AI at a time when tech giants Microsoft and Alphabet have overhauled their offerings by leveraging advanced AI technologies.

A new AI platform called Apple Intelligence was the highlight of the company's presentation on Monday. The technology will help summarize text, create original images and retrieve the most relevant data when users need it. The push also includes a revamped version of Siri, the company's once-pioneering digital assistant.