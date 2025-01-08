Miss Universe Argentina Stripped Of Her Title After Claiming Competition Was "Fixed"

The Miss Universe contestant who represented Argentina in 2024 has been stripped of her title after claiming that the beauty competition in November was "fixed". In a live YouTube broadcast, contestant Magali Benejam, who was placed 12th in the competition, suggested that the final results of the 2024 Miss Universe were questionable. She hinted that the entire extravaganza was fake and stated that the contest was "fixed". The 30-year-old also slammed the winner of the pageant, 21-year-old Victoria Kjaer Theilvig from Denmark, saying that she knew she was going to win 10 days prior.

"When they announced the Top 5, I saw the judges looking at each other in (strange) ways," Ms Benejam claimed according to the New York Post. "They started looking at each other as if to say, 'This is not what we chose, this is not what I chose.' That's what it felt like from the outside and that's where I said, 'OK, this is fixed.' It was always fixed, every year," she added.

Further, Ms Benejam slammed Victoria Kjaer Theilvig and Miss Puerto Rico Jennifer Colon. She claimed that the Danish winner knew she was going to win because she had at least three security guards with her during the final days of the competition. She also stated that people even told her the outcome was decided 10 days prior.

Then, Ms Benejam went on to accuse Ms Colon of not being friendly and wearing the "worst gown of the night".

The Miss Universe Organisation was quick to react to ms Benejam's comments. They cut the 30-year-old from the community and stripped her of her title of Miss Universe Argentina.

"The Miss Universe Organization Announces the Withdrawal of the Miss Universe Argentina Title from Miss Magali Benejam," a statement from the organisation read. "After a thorough review of recent public comments made by Miss Magali Benejam, and based on our core principles, we have decided to withdraw immediately the title of Miss Universe Argentina from Miss Benejam," it continued.

The organisation further insisted that participants needed to reflect "unwavering principles" like diversity, inclusion and respecting all individuals "regardless of their backgrounds, beliefs, or experiences."

"The decision comes after careful consideration and aligns with our commitment to uphold the highest standards of personal and professional conduct," the statement continued. "We want to emphasize that this action is taken to protect the integrity of the organization and the opportunities it provides to women around the world," it added.