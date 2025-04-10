Advertisement
"Minecraft" Movie Viewings Descend Into Chaos Over Rare "Chicken Jockey" Scene

Movie has sparked chaos in theaters due to a scene featuring a "chicken jockey," with young audiences erupting into cheers and even throwing popcorn.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>"Minecraft"</i> Movie Viewings Descend Into Chaos Over Rare "Chicken Jockey" Scene
Chicken jockey is one of many Minecraft characters in the new movie.

The new "Minecraft" movie, despite mixed reviews, has become a box office hit, but some screenings have been marred by disruptive behaviour from younger audiences. The Township Theatre in New Jersey issued a new policy requiring minors to be accompanied by adults after unruly reactions to a specific scene involving a "chicken jockey"-a baby zombie riding a chicken.

The scene, featuring Jack Black's character encountering the rare in-game phenomenon, has triggered outbursts in theatres across the country, with viewers screaming, clapping, and throwing popcorn. For "Minecraft" players, the chicken jockey is a well-known and incredibly rare event in the game, occurring with very low probability.

Watch the video here: 

The Minecraft Wikipedia describes the chicken jockey as an extremely rare event that is only 0.25% if there is no chicken and 0.4875% if chickens are present.

While some moviegoers have celebrated the shared excitement, cinema employees have taken to social media to urge viewers to refrain from causing chaos and making excessive noise. 

"I'm a theatre employee: by throwing water, popcorn and all that onto people (which many have been doing), you all are making our jobs harder," said one person on TikTok. 

"Theatre employee here. Please just don't be obnoxious. I worked both opening days, and it has been a living nightmare. Nothing wrong with cheering during big moments, but don't be swearing," said another on social media and TikTok.

Despite the controversy, "A Minecraft Movie" has grossed over $300 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

