Microplastics In Placentas Leading To Premature Births, Study Finds

Babies born prematurely have a higher accumulation of micro and nanoplastic in the placenta, compared to those born at term, a new study conducted by a team of US researchers has found. The concentration levels were much higher than previously detected in blood, suggesting that these tiny particles were accumulating in the placenta.

The researchers analysed 100 placentas from full-term births (37.2 weeks, on average) and 75 from preterm births (34 weeks) from the Houston area for the study. 203 micrograms of plastic per gram of tissue (microgram/g) was found in premature placentas which is over 50 per cent higher than the 130 microgram/g in the full-term placentas.

The study highlighted that at least 12 types of plastic were detected with PET, a type of plastic used in bottles, PVC, polyurethane, and polycarbonate being the most common type of microplastic found in preterm birth placentas.

"This hints at the possibility that the accumulation of plastics could be contributing to the risk and occurrence of preterm birth," said Kjersti Aagaard, maternal–fetal specialist professor at Boston Children's Hospital, associated with the study.

"This study adds to the growing body of evidence, ranging from heart disease to potentially stroke, that demonstrates a real risk from exposure to plastics on human health and disease."

The study stated that although some mothers might be at higher risk of preterm births due to their age, ethnicity and socioeconomic status, a strong link between the plastic particles and premature birth remained even when these factors were taken into account.

Microplastic problems

Microplastics, the tiny pieces of plastic smaller than five millimeters have been spotted, ranging from the Mariana Trench to Mount Everest. They are found in human brains as well as the bellies of fishes deep in the ocean. Scientists have demanded that a global emergency be declared as microplastic pollution poses a serious threat to the health and well-being of all life on the planet.

Notably, microplastics were first detected in placentas in 2020 and have since been found in semen, breast milk, brains, livers and bone marrow -- indicating the extent of contamination.