'Medical Mystery': Woman's Infected Wisdom Tooth Leads To Sepsis, Leaves Her In Coma

Despite months of a persistent facial rash, 23-year-old Caitlin Alsop seemed perfectly healthy. However, this seemingly harmless symptom masked a hidden danger. Initially experiencing flu-like symptoms, a doctor diagnosed Caitlin with the flu, advising rest. Though feeling better after a while, a dinner with a friend took a horrifying turn. She felt like she bit her tongue, followed by rapid swelling and difficulty speaking. Her family suspected an allergic reaction, but the inability to swallow medication prompted a trip to the hospital, News.com.au reported.

Doctors suspected anaphylaxis and administered adrenaline. Yet, her condition worsened. She faded in and out of consciousness, a severe rash engulfing her upper body. Now a medical mystery at Gold Coast University Hospital, her tongue began to blacken, raising concerns about a tracheostomy and a serious skin infection.

Finally, an anaesthetist suspected Ludwig's angina, a life-threatening infection in the mouth and neck. A CT scan confirmed an impacted and infected wisdom tooth - the culprit behind her near-death experience.

"It's absolutely crazy," Caitlin recounted, "no pain, no symptoms, and this nearly killed me overnight." Little did she know, an infection could be so devastating.

Emergency surgery removed the infected tooth and relieved pressure on her jugular vein. However, a nine-day coma followed. Awakening disoriented and unable to speak or eat properly, the journey ahead was long.

Grateful to be alive, it took months for her wounds to heal. Months later, the terrifying truth emerged - her infection had progressed to sepsis, a life-threatening immune system overreaction. Though scary, this knowledge fueled her determination to live a purposeful life and raise awareness.

"We all have to work together to prevent loss of life from sepsis," she emphasizes, urging anyone suspecting sepsis to seek immediate medical attention.

Caitlin's experience led her to create the "Face Sepsis" project, educating healthcare professionals and the public about sepsis symptoms and the importance of early diagnosis.

As World Sepsis Day approaches, Caitlin shares her story to raise awareness about this silent killer, which claims thousands of lives every year. Early recognition and treatment are crucial for survival.