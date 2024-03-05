Mark Zuckerberg Building Massive $260 Million Underground Bunker On Hawaiian Island: Report

Mark Zuckerberg bought the land in a series of deals beginning in August 2014.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is building a massive underground bunker, according to a report in news.com.au. It will be a part of the sprawling luxury estate the billionaire is constructing on a remote Hawaiian island called Kauai. Mr Zuckerberg has been quietly planning the fortified building for at least a decade, and it will cost him $260 million, the outlet further said. Mr Zuckerberg has so far not said anything about the bunker and anyone working on his property is bound by a strict gag order.

WIRED spoke to some of the construction crews working there and they said many of their colleagues were removed from the project for posting about it on social media.

"It's fight club. We don't talk about fight club. Anything posted from here, they get wind of it right away," one of the workers said. WIRED did not release his name to protect his identity.

Another worker said there is "very strict" enforcement of non-disclosure agreements and workers on-site are unwilling to "take the chance to get caught even taking a picture".

The outlet said that Mr Zuckerberg bought the land in a series of deals beginning in August 2014. He posted some photos of his family on a Hawaiian holiday during Christmas in 2016.

The entire estate is spread across 1,400 acres (61 million square feet). The underground bunker is being constructed on an area of 5,000 square feet. It will have its own energy and food supplies, said the WIRED article.

Kauai has a population of 73,000 and has served as the setting of major Hollywood productions, including Pirates of the Caribbean and Jurassic Park.

New York Post said that most residents are descendants of Native Hawaiians, as well as Chinese, Puerto Rican and Filipino migrants who came to work on sugar plantations in the late 19th Century.