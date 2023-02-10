Marcelo 'B-boy' Becomes First Person To Have His Hand Surgically Split In Two

To accomplish the makeover, the Brazilian man had three operations.

Brazilian-born Marcelo "B-boy" De Souza Ribeiro has spent years completely altering his body, sporting over 1,500 tattoos on different parts of his body. The 40-year-old guy, who holds the title of "most modified man," has accomplished a rare and exceptional feat by becoming the first person to have surgery to divide his hands, according to the New York Post.

The news outlet reported that Ribeiro, who has spent nearly $35,000 on tattoos and body modifications, said that the idea of splitting his hand came when he researched new ways to modify his body.

"I was already researching about body modifications around the world, and from what I saw, no one has yet made a similar modification," said Ribeiro. "I'm making a new modification that doesn't exist in the world yet."

Ribeiro approached his friend in December, who promised to perform the surgery for nothing. Ribeiro thinks that 98% of his body is covered in tattoos.

"First, we started doing surgeries on the hand, removing excess oil and fat from the sides, to make it slimmer," recalled Ribeiro. "Then I began to see the possibility of making an opening in it through the middle, where you can have opening and closing movements and a firmer folding of the hand!"

To accomplish the makeover, the Brazilian man had three operations.

"People have already seen my hand and think it is interesting, but they say they don't have the courage to do it. I'm happy with what I did, I don't feel any change regarding hand mobility, it's completely normal!," claimed Ribeiro.