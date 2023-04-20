Mansion That Featured In James Bond Movies Goes On Sale For $93.5 Million

Denham Place is a Grade I listed mansion.

In one of the largest ever country property deals in the UK, business mogul Mike Jatania is looking to sell a 13-bedroom, Grade-I listed mansion just west of London.

The James Bond movies Live and Let Die and The Man with the Golden Gun both included scenes from this majestic house.

According to The Guardian, the name of the property is Denham Place, which is set in 17 hectares (43 acres) of Buckinghamshire parkland designed by the 18th-century landscape architect Lancelot "Capability" Brown.

The sale of this property will take place next week through Knight Frank, Savills, and Beauchamp Estates for the price of 75 million pounds ($93.5 million).

The owner of the mansion is multimillionaire cosmetics tycoon Mike Jatania.

The real estate company Rightmove describes the property on its website as "a mansion built in 1688-1701," which is an exceptional residence that has been fully restored, and short of acquiring one of the Crown Estate Royal Palaces, there is nothing of this grandeur or provenance so close to Central London.

The restoration was led by acclaimed designer and award-winning architect Alexander Kravetz, who worked alongside English Heritage and The Georgian Group for historic accuracy.

The grand 28,525 sq. ft. manor house, built in classic William and Mary architectural style, provides a private palace with state room-style principal entertaining spaces. The estate has a Grade II-listed coach house, estate cottages, ancillary buildings, and substantial garaging for vehicles (all totaling 11,199 sq. ft.).

Notable former residents of this home have included the Bonaparte Imperial family, American banker JP Morgan, politician and movie financier Lord Robert Vansittart, and James Bond film franchise co-producer Harry Saltzman.