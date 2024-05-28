Man Who Reversed His Diabetes And Lost 18 Kg Shares His Secret

Diabetes is a chronic disease characterized by elevated levels of blood glucose.

Devlin Donaldson, a busy non-profit CEO, received a wake-up call in 2018 after suffering a stroke. The diagnosis? Type 2 diabetes, a condition he'd unknowingly had for years. Feeling hopeless, Devlin tried medications but saw minimal improvement. He admits to neglecting healthy eating habits during this time, according to Business Insider.

A turning point arrived when Devlin adopted a "digital twin" app. This app tracked his blood sugar, diet, exercise, sleep, and medications, providing a holistic view of his health. Within six months, the results were remarkable. Devlin lost over 40 pounds (18 kg), achieved diabetes remission, lowered his blood pressure and cholesterol, and even reduced his medication reliance, according to Business Insider.

Fueling his transformation was a dietary shift. Devlin prioritised vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower, swapped processed snacks for nuts, and even created diabetic-friendly pancakes using almond flour. "Diabetes advice can be confusing," Devlin shared. "They focus on restrictions, not embracing a healthy lifestyle."

Donaldson said the personalised insights transformed his understanding of his body and the challenges he faced. Three years later, his diabetes is in remission.

Devlin's secret weapon? Protein-packed pancakes made with almond flour offer more protein, fibre, and a lower blood sugar impact compared to regular flour. He also incorporated more movement, aiming for 10,000 daily steps. "Starting any new exercise routine is tough," Devlin admitted. "But it gets easier!"

According to the World Health Organisation, about 422 million people worldwide have diabetes, the majority of whom live in low- and middle-income countries, and 1.5 million deaths are directly attributed to diabetes each year. Both the number of cases and the prevalence of diabetes have been steadily increasing over the past few decades.