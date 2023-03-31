Man Uses AirTag To Track Luggage At Airport, Discovers Suspect Wearing His Clothes

According to Mr Reid, his bag contained about $3,000 (Rs 2.4 lakh) worth of items.

A man in the United States who lost his luggage at the airport was shocked to find the alleged thief wearing his clothes when he tracked the suitcase using Apple's AirTag, as per a report in the New York Post.

Jameel Reid was travelling from Los Angeles to Atlanta, Georgia, when he noticed that the baggage carousel didn't have his bags. He noticed that someone must have already taken it after half an hour had passed and it became obvious that his luggage was not arriving. According to him, his bag contained about $3,000 (Rs 2.4 lakh) worth of items.

"I'm going to baggage claim and all that ... I'm trying to look for my luggage. I'm standing there for like 30 minutes or so. I'm not seeing it. Eventually, I pulled my phone out, so I have an Air Tag in my luggage," he told WSB-TV.

The passenger claimed that although the tracking device in his bag indicated that the bag had already left the airport, he immediately called the police when he noticed it abruptly moving back in his direction. He followed the suitcase until it returned to the airport, at which point he confronted a man named Nelson, whom he described as being homeless.

Mr Reid said, "This silver one here, I have a tracking device in it and I tracked it to you. And you have my shirt on...that's insane. My shirt and my jeans. This guy, so he stole my luggage. I had about $3,000 worth of stuff in here." He also captured video of Nelson lying on the airport floor before police finally handcuffed him.

As per the outlet, Nelson was then accused of illegal trespass, unauthorised removal of luggage and theft by taking.