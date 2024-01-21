Man Orders iPhone 15 From Flipkart, Gets Defective Phone With Fake Battery. Company Responds

Flipkart replied to his post on X and issued an apology.

A Flipkart customer has alleged that he purchased an iPhone 15 during the Republic Day sale but received a faulty device with a fake battery. Ajay Rajawat, who posted the unboxing video on X, claims that the online platform is unwilling to replace the defective phone.

"I ordered iPhone 15 from Flipkart on January 13 and I got it on January 15 but Flipkart has committed fraud they delivered a defective iPhone 15 and the box packaging was also fake. Now they are not replacing it," Mr Rajawat wrote on X along with the order ID.

In a subsequent tweet, Mr Rajawat also shared the photo of the iPhone which showed that it was unable to verify if it had a genuine Apple battery.

Flipkart replied to his post on X and issued an apology. They said, "My deepest apologies for your experience with the order. You can count on us to resolve your concern. Please share your order ID with us through a private chat for the privacy of your Flipkart account... Please do not respond to fake social media handles impersonating our brand to safeguard your interactions."

Earlier, a man faced the same situation when he purchased a chimney for his kitchen from Flipkart. When he unboxed the product, he was left shocked because the chimney he received was completely damaged and in pieces. He received the product on October 6, but the company didn't offer him any replacement or refund for the same for 13 days.