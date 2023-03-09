Man In China Tells Wife How To Correctly Breastfeed, Internet In Splits

A humorous video of a breastfeeding tutorial is going viral.

Couples all around the world frequently teach each other new skills, but seeing a video of a man showing his wife how to breastfeed a child would undoubtedly surprise anyone.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, a video of an unidentified father from Fujian province in southeast China showing his wife how to breastfeed after realising she was holding their one-month-old baby improperly has gone viral in China.

The man was holding the baby in his arms and sat on a lounge chair in their home when the wife, who was amused by this demonstration, took video of this moment.

In the video, the husband can be heard asking his wife. "Why do you always move our child in a clockwise direction? Why don't you hold it still? I'm asking you now. Don't laugh!".

According to the news outlet, the woman claimed that since giving birth a month ago, she has largely fed her newborn baby formula. When she had enough milk to nurse, she had only sometimes breastfed. The other issue, according to her, was that her baby was too young to breastfeed. Her frightened husband attempted to search the internet for breastfeeding options.

The mother jokingly said, "I feel it's very funny. A man teaches a woman about breastfeeding. If he could do it alone, he wouldn't need me to do it anymore."

According to the United Nations, fewer than half of all newborns are breastfed in the first hour of life, leaving them more vulnerable to disease and death. And only 44 per cent of infants are exclusively breastfed in the first six months of life, short of the WHO run World Health Assembly's target, of 50 per cent by 2025.