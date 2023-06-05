Man Charged For Wearing A Shirt Mocking Hillsborough Tragedy During FA Cup

The Football Association has condemned the actions of a fan

A Manchester United fan has been arrested at Wembley after wearing a shirt mocking the Hillsborough tragedy which resulted in the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans. A photo of the back of a man wearing the number 97 and the words "not enough" on a Manchester United top was widely shared on social media, reported BBC.

The Football Association has condemned the actions of a fan. On Sunday, the FA said in a statement: "The FA strongly condemns the actions of the individual who wore a shirt referencing the Hillsborough disaster ahead of the Emirates FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

"We saw a photograph of the offensive shirt on social media and immediately started working to identify the perpetrator.

"Our security team were able to quickly locate the individual based on the image, and we welcome the swift action which was then taken by the police.

"We will not tolerate abuse relating to Hillsborough or any football tragedy at Wembley Stadium and we will continue to work with the authorities to ensure strong action is taken against perpetrators."

On Saturday, the Metropolitan Police Events Twitter account retweeted a picture of the man wearing the jersey referencing the Hillsborough disaster. The caption read, "We are aware of this and have worked proactively with officials at @wembleystadium to identify the individual. He has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and taken into custody."

He has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and taken into custody. https://t.co/PNVzEhKzgZ — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) June 3, 2023

97 football fans died as a result of a crush at a match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield on April 15, 1989, The Independent reported. They were unlawfully killed amid a number of police errors, an inquest jury ruled in 2016.