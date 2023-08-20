Maharashtra's Dahi Puri Rated Worst Indian Street Food: Check The List

Dahi Puri was regarded as the top position in the list.

If you are a native of Mumbai or have spent even a brief amount of time there, you are probably already familiar with the variety of street foods that the city is known for. People usually enjoy Vada Pav, Dahi Puri, and Bombay Sandwich during breakfast, lunch, high tea or at any time of the day. Taste Atlas, a travel guide for traditional cuisine that compiles real recipes, reviews from culinary critics and research papers about popular ingredients and meals, recently compiled a list of the "worst-rated Indian street foods" and Maharashtra's famous Dahi Puri was regarded as the top position in the list.

The rankings for the list were recorded until August 17 and involved 2,508 ratings. Out of these, only 1,773 were considered legitimate, according to Taste Atlas.

Sev, a snack from Madhya Pradesh, which is a "spicy, savoury, noodle-like Indian snack that is made with gram flour and seasoned with spices such as ajwain and turmeric prior to being deep-fried in oil" was ranked the second-worst in the list followed by Dabeli from Gujarat.

Although a lot is talked about how filling and healthy Bombay Sandwich is, the street food was not liked by many, according to the list, and was given a fourth spot.

Egg Bhurji, Dahi Vada and Sabudana Vada were also featured in the list. Papri Chaat, a common dish in north India, was seventh on the list. The dish is also common in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Punjab's Gobi Paratha was ranked ninth on the list and southern India's Bonda or Potato Bonda, a bite-sized fried snack, was last in the ranking.

A few months ago, Mumbai's Vada Pav received global recognition and is ranked 13th in the list of best sandwiches in the world. While describing Vada Pav, the website said, "This iconic street food is said to have originated from a street vendor named Ashok Vaidya, who worked near the Dadar train station in the 1960s and 1970s. He thought of a way to satiate the hungry workers, and concluded that the ideal dish should be portable, affordable, and easy to prepare. Ashok made vada pav, and its popularity skyrocketed."