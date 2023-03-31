Lemon8: 5 Facts On New Social Media App From TikTok Parent

According to Zdnet, Lemon8 is a video and photo-sharing social media app. It doesn't support vertical video scrolling. The platform focuses on fashion, beauty, food, wellness, and travel.

The app's listing page on Google Play app store describes Lemon8 as "a place for young creatives to share a diversity of content from fashion, makeup, food, and travel, to homewares, pets, and anything else you can imagine".

It has been downloaded more than 5 million users and received an average rating of 3.8 on the Play Store.

Lemon8 was launched in Japan in April 2020 and its creators plan to debut it in Singapore, Indonesia and other countries, as per New York Times.