Latvia reportedly has a high number of drink-driving cases.

In what might be considered a unique strategy to lessen drunk driving, the Latvian government is preparing to give cars seized from drunk drivers to the Ukrainian army. This new rule was stated by Latvia's Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins (New Unity) at a press conference following the coalition meeting on February 13th.

According to the Public Broadcasting of Latvia, "the proposal came from the Ministry of Finance, and it gained support at the coalition meeting. The Ministry of Finance will now prepare the necessary amendments. In November 2022, changes to the Criminal Law included more severe penalties for drunk drivers, as well as the confiscation of the vehicle if the recorded intoxication level was over 1.5 permilles of alcohol."

Also Read | Drink Driving Laws In Other Countries And What India Can Learn

According to the State Revenue Service, the department receives 250 cars annually, but since these new amendments went into effect, the volume of vehicles handled has dramatically grown, and parking spaces are filling up. Anyone can purchase confiscated vehicles under a highly popular system where the starting price is determined by the bidder, allowing them to be purchased for very little cash.

The novel idea of lawmakers delivering cars to the Ukrainian army arose from the "piling up" of vehicles in overcrowded parking lots.

The Public Broadcasting of Latvia has also mentioned that "more than half of the drunk drivers caught were driving a vehicle belonging to another person, in which case they must pay the partial or full value of the vehicle as compensation."

Meanwhile, after stunning Ukrainian counter-attacks forced Russian invaders into humiliating retreat on several fronts in the second half of 2022, Moscow has rebounded with small but steady advances in eastern Ukraine as the war's first anniversary nears on February 24.