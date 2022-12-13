LASIK Patients Should Be Warned of Risks Before Eye Procedure, Says US Health Regulator

LASIK surgery reportedly has a high success rate. (Unsplash/Representative pic)

LASIK - Laser-Assisted In Situ Keratomileusis - is the most commonly performed laser refractive surgery used to correct common vision problems. However, the surgery is now under the lens of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The agency released a 25-page draft guidance after receiving input from patients who felt they were not fully informed of the risks associated with the surgery. As per Fox News, FDA's guidance states that patients considering eye surgery should be warned of the potential side effects and should also be given a "decision checklist" that describes the procedure.

According to FDA, these warnings would include information on the risks of double vision, dry eyes, ongoing pain, difficulty driving at night, seeing halos around objects and other issues from the surgery. Patients would also be advised that they may still need glasses even after the surgery.

"It is important for people considering LASIK to have clear and understandable information on the benefits and risks of the surgery to help inform their decision on whether to get LASIK," the FDA said in the draft guidance.

"These recommendations, when finalized, are intended to help ensure physicians can share and patients can understand information about the benefits and risks of LASIK devices," the agency added.

Further, the FDA stated that this information is intended to enhance, but not replace, the physician-patient discussion of the benefits and risks of LASIK devices that may uniquely pertain to individual patients.

According to Healthline, LASIK is a laser refractive surgery that was designed to correct impaired vision. The surgery takes less than 30 to 45 minutes to perform. It works by changing the shape of the cornea to improve vision by correcting nearsightedness, farsightedness, or astigmatism. The surgery reportedly has a high success rate and improves vision to 20/20 in more than 90 percent of people.

