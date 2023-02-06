Landlord Criticised For Posting Video Telling Tenant He Will Be Doubling The Rent

The tenant stated the anticipated increase "had to be a joke".

A Florida real estate investor and landlord is receiving criticism after posting a series of videos on social media where he is seen increasing the rent of his tenant.

The man has been identified as Raul Bolufe by Independent. He originally posted the clips on TilTok, which later appeared on Instagram, in which he is seen talking on phone. Mr Bolufe was talking to his tenant, a woman, and announced that he would be increasing the rent from $1,100 (approximately Rs 90,000) to $2,500 (approximately Rs 2 lakh) per month, citing "today's market" situation. Independent said the tenant had been living in the house for 10 years.

He called the woman and introduced himself before telling her that he bought the house which she had been renting from the previous owner. Mr Bolufe said in the video, "There's houses in that area going for $2,500. We could take the lowered end of $2,000-$2,200." He added that the previous rent is a "pretty low price in today's market" for a house in Miami. The woman on the phone was outraged by the landlord's remark and stated the anticipated increase "had to be a joke". The woman said, "That's over double my current rent. I can't afford that sh**. I have two kids and I'm already working two jobs as it is. Where do you want me to go now?!"

In the second video, the woman stated that she would call the police. Mr Bolufe acknowledged the woman's statement and told her she could leave quietly on time and that he would have to post a 30-day notice on her house. She then said that the rent increase and the threat of eviction was nothing but "ridiculous". The tenant added that she will not pay the increased amount.

"I wanted to try to solve this but if you can't go up, I understand," Mr Bolufe aded.

In the third video, Mr Bolufe attempts to arrange a meeting with the tenant to further address the problems while he is seated in his car in front of the rental property. He argues that he "owns the property now and it's worth a lot more" and his "taxes and insurance alone are $1,100 a month".

"You really thought I'd meet you in person after you tried to double my rent," the tenant told him. She informed Mr Bolufe that she will continue to stay at the property and has changed the locks since she will not agree to pay more than she is already.

Also Read: London's Rent Crisis Forcing People To Work As Domestic Servants: Report

The videos have received a lot of criticism from social media users. "Why didn't you have this discussion with the tenant BEFORE you could barely afford to buy the house? Posting this is abominable. The lowest," commented a person.

"Damn dude why are you so mean to that lady," said a second.

Some people also supported the owner's vision. A user added, "People don't realize what landlords have to go through sometimes. Insurance, maintenance fees, taxes have gone up. Rent can't stay the same."

"Literally evict her and block her too," said another person.

