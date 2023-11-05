Korean Actress Jung Yoo Yeon Announces Divorce, 6 Months After Wedding

Jung Joo Yeon and her husband mutually agreed to end their marriage

Korean actress Jung Joo Yeon has decided to part ways with her non-celebrity husband after being married for six months. On Saturday, NEVER DIE Entertainment officially confirmed the news and informed that the couple have not been living together for a month now.

"It's true that last month, Jung Joo Yeon and her husband mutually agreed to end their marriage," the agency said as quoted by Soompi.

According to the agency, Ms Yeon and her husband did not register their marriage and they do not have to file for divorce officially.

Soon after the news of the actress' separation was shared online, several of her fans reacted to the news.

#JungJooYeon And Her Non-Celebrity Husband Have Split After 6 Months Of Marriage.



The divorce was confirmed by #NEVERDIE Entertainment, and since their marriage wasn't legally registered, no formal divorce process was necessary. pic.twitter.com/lJWWDM2wPv — K-Drama & Movie Updates (@allkdrama2) November 4, 2023

A user wrote, "Just 6 months?! Why not date first?"

Another user wrote, "Marriage is not a joke, if you are mentally ready, don't do it."

"As long as you are not hurting anyone. Go for it," the third user wrote.

Jung Joo-Yeon made her acting debut in 2009 and she is famous for her projects including Stormy Lovers, Princess Aurora, City Of The Sun and Twenty to name a few.