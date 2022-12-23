Kaikala Satyanarayana: 5 Points On The Telugu Actor

Mr Satyanarayana, also known as Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma, was born on July 25, 1935, in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

Throughout his career, he played the roles of a hero, antagonist and character roles in family and social dramas, as well as mythological films. He acted in around 750 movies and was known for 'Kurukshetramu' (1977), 'Daana Veera Soora Karna' (1977) and 'Sri Krishnarjuna Yudham' (1963).

He also had a brief political career and was a Member of Parliament for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), news agency PTI reported.

Mr Satyanarayana received several awards including the Raghupati Venkaiah Award (2011), Filmfare Lifetime Achievement award for Telugu cinema (2017) and the Andhra Pradesh government's Nandi film awards. Telugu Viswa Vidyalyam conferred honorary doctorate to him in 2005, according to IMDb.