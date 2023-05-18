Japanese Brand Sells World's Most Expensive Ice Cream. It's Priced At...

The ice cream includes edible gold leaf, white truffle and natural cheeses.

Ice cream is the quintessential summer dessert loved by children as well as adults. Foodies love to try out different flavours of the popular frozen dessert and some also try out popular brands to find their favourite flavour. The dessert's pricing usually kept in a range that it doesn't pinch your pockets. However, a Japanese company is selling an ice cream which is dubbed as the "world's most expensive" and is priced at a whopping 8,73,400 Japanese Yen (Rs 5.2 lakh), as per Guinness World Records (GWR). Japanese ice cream brand Cellato created "a very special dessert" made from rare ingredients that sent its price tag through the roof.

As per GWR, the ingredients are to blame for its exorbitant price, with the rare white truffle from Alba, Italy, costing 2 million Japanese Yen (about Rs 11.9) per kilogram. Parmigiano Reggiano and sake lees are additional noteworthy ingredients.

New record: Most expensive ice cream - JP¥873,400 (£5,469; €6,211; $6,696) made by OMER in Japan.



The GWR website noted that Cellato's objective was not just to produce the costliest ice cream. They sought to create ice cream using a combination of European and Japanese components. Cellato hired Tadayoshi Yamada, the head chef of RiVi, a popular fusion restaurant in Osaka, to accomplish this.

"The staff at Cellato who participated in the tasting session it is rich in taste and texture. They said the robust fragrance of white truffle fills your mouth and nose, followed by complex and fruity tastes of Parmigiano Reggiano. Sake lees finishes off the glorious taste experience," the website stated.

A representative of the Japanese brand spoke to GWR and said, "It took us over 1.5 years to develop, with a lot of trials and errors to get the taste right. Achieving a Guinness World Records title made the effort all worth it."

Further, the company wishes to release products with other combinations of "the finest ingredients" including Champagne and caviar.