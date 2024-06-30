''It Was A Nail Biter Till The End'': PepsiCo Ex-Boss Indra Nooyi After India's Win In T20 World Cup

She also mentioned how the nail-biting match kept her at the edge of her chair.

India's agonising 11-year wait for a global title was brought to an end by Virat Kohli's ingenuity and Rohit Sharma's inspirational captaincy as the star-studded team outwitted eternal bridesmaids South Africa by seven runs in a see-saw final to lift its second T20 World Cup trophy on Saturday. Soon after, millions celebrated the Men in Blue for their outstanding performance in the final match.

Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi also took to LinkedIn to praise the team's brilliant performance and congratulated Indian players. She also mentioned how the nail-biting match kept her at the edge of her chair.

She wrote, ''Today, I watched South Africa and India play against each other in the T 20 World Cup cricket finals. The game kept me at the edge of my chair. India scored an impressive 176 runs in 20 overs..no mean feat…thanks to a brilliant performance from Virat Kohli. South Africa played very well and around the 15 th over, looked like they would be the world champions. It was a nail-biter till the end, and India ultimately prevailed and won the World Cup.''

See the post here:

''The performance of the Indian bowlers throughout the match, but particularly in the last 5 overs, was nothing short of spectacular. It was emotional. It was a proud moment for all of us who grew up in India and love his game. I can't stop watching the highlight reel of this incredible match between the two unbeaten teams. Congratulations to the entire Indian team for your splendid performance. And to coach Rahul Dravid for your first World Cup,'' she added.

Several people resonated with her emotions, saying how it was a well-deserved win for India. One user wrote, ''It was an absolute treat, in the end, to see Indian bowlers keeping their calm when it mattered the most, the support from the coaching staff, including those reminders to slow the pace of the game when Heinrich Klassen was smoking our bowlers out, fair and square. Ultimately we prevailed. The win reminds us of the basic dictum of life, "Success is a team sport.''

Another commented, ''It indeed was a treat to our eyes. An incredible and unforgettable experience. This clash between two top performing teams had a lot of learnings...''

A third added, ''I thought of you so many times today and about how you watched basketball games to learn about teamwork. That's what came to mind. Every single person matters. Mindset matters. That one agile catch from SKY, that first tide-changing ball from Hardik! Just working as a team and forgetting the individual.''