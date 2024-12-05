Is Tim Cook Ready To Retire? Apple CEO Says "I Will Do It Until The Voice..."

Apple CEO Tim Cook has finally addressed the question on everyone's mind: how long will he continue to lead the tech giant? In a recent interview with Wired, Mr Cook shared his thoughts on his future at Apple. The 64-year-old, who took over as CEO in August 2011, said he will continue to lead the company until he feels it's time to move on. He expressed his deep affection for Apple, calling it a "privilege of a lifetime" to be there.

When asked about his plans, he didn't give a definitive answer. Instead, he said, "I get asked that question now more than I used to...I love this place. It's a privilege of a lifetime to be here. And I'll do it until the voice in my head says, “It's time,” and then I'll go and focus on what the next chapter looks like."

Tim Cook reminisced about his nearly three-decade-long journey with Apple, confessing that the company has become an integral part of his life. He acknowledged that Apple has been the cornerstone of his professional and personal identity for so long that it's challenging for him to envision a life without it. He admitted that leaving Apple would be a difficult and emotional transition.

"But it's hard to imagine life without Apple because my life has been wrapped up in this company since 1998. It's the overwhelming majority of my adult life. And so I love it," Mr Cook said.

About Tim Cook

Born on November 1, 1960, in Mobile, Alabama, Mr Cook earned a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering from Auburn University and an MBA from Duke University. Before joining Apple, he served as Vice President of Corporate Materials at Compaq and Chief Operating Officer of the Reseller Division at Intelligent Electronics. His early career also included a 12-year tenure at IBM, where he progressed to Director of North American Fulfillment.

Mr Cook's journey at Apple started in 1998 when he was recruited by Steve Jobs as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations. Rising through the ranks, he became CEO in 2011, succeeding Jobs. Under Mr Cook, Apple expanded significantly, launching successful products like the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. He shifted Apple's focus to sustainability, privacy, and health technology. Mr Cook's leadership is credited with maintaining Apple's innovation while managing a global business.

The Apple CEO has received numerous awards and honours for his leadership and philanthropic efforts, including being named one of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people in the world.