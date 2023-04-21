Internet Asks Sachin Tendulkar About His Most Favourite Century. He Responds

Sachin Tendulkar has nearly 39 million followers on Twitter.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is one sportsperson who has a cult-like following in the country. He has been one of the finest ambassadors for the world's most populous nation and a cricket-crazy nation.

Fans and followers are always interested in learning about the life and personal interests of the master blaster, and in order to meet the expectations of his nearly 40 million Twitter followers, Sachin directly interacted with his fans today.

Today afternoon on Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session and responded to queries from his followers. He revealed various things, from his favourite footballer to his favourite century.

A fan was interested to know which of Sachin's 100 centuries in the ODI and test formats of the game was the cricketer's personal favourite.

114 at Perth in 1992! https://t.co/XMlTYLoKwa — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 21, 2023

In response, Sachin said that his favourite century was the one he had made in the first innings of the fifth test of India's 1992 tour of Australia.

Sachin also answered many questions related to his personal life in his interaction with the fans. A fan asked, How important is his brother Ajith Tendulkar in Sachin's career? to which Sachin replied that he has no words to describe his brother Ajit's importance in my life.