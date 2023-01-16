Instagram Or Twitter: Elon Musk Asks Users Which Is The Better Platform

Twitter's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.

Twitter's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has been implementing several changes after taking control of the platform. He has also become increasingly active on the microblogging website, responding to user queries and adding new features on the platform. Now, Elon Musk has asked his fans and followers to choose between Instagram and Twitter, on the basis of what makes them feel better.

He said that Instagram makes people "depressed" while Twitter makes people "angry." "Instagram makes people depressed & Twitter makes people angry. Which is better?" he wrote on the microblogging platform. Since being shared, his tweet has amassed 43.2 million views and 4.3 lakh likes.

Instagram makes people depressed & Twitter makes people angry. Which is better? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2023

One user said, "Twitter doesn't make me angry. It makes me laugh all day long. Tip: unfollow all politicians and media "reporters"." Responding to the same, the billionaire said, "I do laugh a lot on Twitter haha."

A user also added another social media platform to the list. He commented, "LinkedIn makes people depressed , not insta." Mr Musk responded to this user with a fire emoji.

"Twitter is a lesson in anger management ! Things that are not taught in business schools. :)" remarked another person.

"Twitter gives me news and keeps me informed. Instagram shows me pictures of people I care nothing about and now they're trying to become tik tok. I'll take twitter," added a person.

I'm really searching for a platform that can elicit both emotions at once. — D.A. Wallach (@dawallach) January 15, 2023

"Instagram is designed to make you wish you were someone else. It's a happiness trap. Twitter has its own issues, but at least it doesn't do that," said a user.

"I pay $8 for Twitter and my data for Instagram." reads another comment.

Another person stated, "Tbh social media is a reflection of ourselves. What we choose to look at and interact with teaches the algorithms who we are, and it shows us more of who it thinks we are."